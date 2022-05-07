Man loses childhood home after lightning strikes, sparks fire

The impact of severe weather has been felt all over metro Atlanta

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — As metro Atlanta braces for more potential severe weather this week, some people like Aaron Moen are still cleaning up the damage from storms in days past. Moen lost his childhood home in the Sharpsburg and Newnan area a few days ago after a lightning strike.

"A lightning bolt struck a tree, it went down to the root system and then up the gas meter, and exploded the HVAC system in the attic and engulfed the entire house in flames," Moen said. "Basically, everything was lost.”

Moen said no one was injured. He told 11Alive rescue crews managed to save the family dog, Bella, and no one else was at home at the time.

"All of us were devastated, but now we're picking up the sticks and pieces together and getting through it all," Moen said. "It was definitely a freak accident, but I'm glad nobody was home."

Seemingly every corner of metro Atlanta has been impacted by severe weather. In Cobb County, more than a dozen downed trees and blocked roads made for a busy day of heavy cleanup. Officials said at least seven roads flooded as well.

In DeKalb County, several large trees fell in the North Druid Hills area of Atlanta, causing some damage. However, no injuries were reported. In Fulton County Monday, there were several reports of flooded and impassible roads.

Officials in Sandy Springs and across the metro also blamed severe weather for postponing or canceling fireworks shows on Independence Day.

For Moen, each subsequent lightning strike reminds him of what could happen during severe weather. He said his parents have insurance and are exploring temporary options to live while their home undergoes repairs. The family set up an online fundraiser to assist in their recovery.