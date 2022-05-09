Man reported missing in Henry County

Police said he's been missing since May 4, and was last seen near Piedmont Henry Hospital.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is missing in Henry County, according to their police department.

Quincy Cozine has not been seen since May 4. He was last seen near Piedmont Henry Hospital; police said he was leaving the area.

He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a hat, the department said.