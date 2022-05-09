Man reported missing in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is missing in Henry County, according to their police department.
Quincy Cozine has not been seen since May 4. He was last seen near Piedmont Henry Hospital; police said he was leaving the area.
He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a hat, the department said.
Anyone with information about Cozine's disappearance, please get in touch with Detective Gatchel at 770-288-7613, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.