Police said he caused a fatal car accident on Ga-400, now his name has been cleared a year later

ATLANTA — The family of Lider Damis is still reeling from his death in a head-on crash on Feb. 6th, 2022, along Georgia 400.

The crash also took the life of 24-year-old Zoe Robinson, who was driving the other car. For the past 13 months, it has been agonizing for Lider's family and friends to cope with the loss.

Initially, the police report had stated that Lider was at fault for the crash, but this left his loved ones confused and heartbroken.

Najah Francis, who had been taught how to drive by Lider, said that it didn't make sense for him to cause such a terrible accident. It was not until a month after the crash that the police amended the report and listed Robinson as being at fault.

Unfortunately, the damage had already been done, and there were negative comments made about Lider, causing even more pain for his family. Stephen Fowler, the family's attorney, spoke to 11Alive, saying that Lider was simply trying to earn a living for himself and his family when his life was tragically cut short due to the accident.

Now, for the sake of Lider's children, his family wants the public to know the truth.