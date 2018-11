ATLANTA -- A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the side of I-285 South.

Atlanta Police said it happened around 1:24 a.m. just south of Cascade Road.

The man was refueling his car on the shoulder of the road when he was hit by another vehicle, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene; the victim was taken to the hospital.

At last check, he was listed in critical but stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WXIA