Man trapped in trench, 'buried up to his neck' saved by firefighters at Cherokee County home

Fire officials said the man was doing waterproofing work on the basement of a home when he fell in.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A man who fell into a trench and was "buried up to his neck" at his Woodstock home was saved by firefighters Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call of a person trapped in a trench. When firefighters arrived, they called Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services to assist.

Fire officials said the man was doing waterproofing work on the basement of a home when he fell in.

When their units arrived, they began to stabilize the area around him and started to remove dirt around the man, according to a post on social media.

Check out the incredible photos of the successful rescue:

PHOTOS | Man saved after being trapped in trench up to his neck 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The man was given medical care while he was trapped and officials kept an eye on him until they were finally able to completely get him out of the trench around 3:45 p.m.