ATLANTA — A man heading home was shot and killed when police said he went to the wrong apartment.

The victim's body was found a little after midnight on Friday outside an apartment building on Fairburn Rd in Southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said the gunman opened fire when the victim started knocking on his door trying to get inside. The victim's girlfriend told police he recently moved in with her and may have gone to the wrong door.

Police arrested the alleged shooter who claimed self defense. Charges for this case are still pending.

