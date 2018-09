SOUTH FULTON, Ga> -- A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Thursday morning in the City of South Fulton.

Police said the shooting happened at 8:27 a.m. at the Westwood Glenn Apartments.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the suspect was arrested.

Their names have not been released.

