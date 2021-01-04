Neighbor finds man shot outside home, calls 911: Police

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Information about a suspect has not been released.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Atlanta, Thursday morning.

According to Atlanta Police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Langston Avenue SW on a report of a person down. At the location, officers found a man dead on the ground. The man appeared to have been shot, police said.

Atlanta Homicide Lt. Daniel Genson said the apparent shooting might have happened last night, but a neighbor found the victim - who police said appeared to be a 20-year-old man - early Thursday morning and called 911.

K-9 units were brought to the scene to search the area for evidence.

Charles Tobler, a resident in the area, told 11Alive that he was shocked after hearing that someone was shot and killed.

“As far as I know, this is definitely a nice neighborhood - family oriented. Something like this is definitely a shock to me,” he said. ”You’re really not safe anywhere, even in the best neighborhoods.”

