Man shot during attempted robbery near Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police report a person was shot following an attempted robbery near Piedmont Park.

This took place Tuesday evening at around 7:15 pm, officers were dispatched to 405 10th St NE. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, alert, conscious, and breathing.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The police report from a preliminary investigation that the suspects shot at the victim before fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.