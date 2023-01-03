Man shot by deputies in Adairsville: GBI

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Bartow County were involved in a shooting with a man Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
GBI investigators said the shooting happened after deputies were called to a wooded area near Snow Springs and Big Oak Roads around 1:45 p.m. The caller said a man was trespassing in the woods, according to the release.
Deputies found the man living in a tent in the woods. When they tried to direct the man, deputies said he did not listen. The man picked up what appeared to be a rifle and deputies shot him, according to the release.
Investigators said the man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The man's rifle was "determined to be a replica," according to investigators. Replicas are not actual firearms but may look like them.
The GBI will continue to investigate the shooting. Once the investigation is wrapped up, the case will be handed over to the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office as is standard procedure with shootings involving law enforcement.