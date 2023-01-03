Man shot by deputies in Adairsville: GBI

GBI investigators said the shooting happened after deputies were called to a wooded area near Snow Springs and Big Oak Roads.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Bartow County were involved in a shooting with a man Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI investigators said the shooting happened after deputies were called to a wooded area near Snow Springs and Big Oak Roads around 1:45 p.m. The caller said a man was trespassing in the woods, according to the release.

Deputies found the man living in a tent in the woods. When they tried to direct the man, deputies said he did not listen. The man picked up what appeared to be a rifle and deputies shot him, according to the release.

Investigators said the man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The man's rifle was "determined to be a replica," according to investigators. Replicas are not actual firearms but may look like them.