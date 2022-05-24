Man shot by Gwinnett County Police after shooting K9 himself

Both were transported to hospitals.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The GBI is investigating a shooting where an officer with Gwinnett County Police shot a suspect after they said he fired his gun at them. 11Alive has also learned a police K9 was injured.

According to police, officers initially responded to an "aggravated domestic incident," involving a man threatening a woman with a handgun, on Pine Lane around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Officers said that the armed man left the home before they arrived.

As a result, K9 officers and the Aviation Unit responded and were able to locate the man in a wooded area near the home, according to police.

However, as officers approached, they said the man fired his gun, hitting the K9 officer. During the gunfire, one of the officers shot back, striking the man.

Gwinnett County Police said they performed aid to the man after he was shot and he was later taken to a hospital.