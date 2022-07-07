Man shot crashes, flips car near Decatur apartment complex, DeKalb Police say

He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to the police department.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who had been shot ended up accelerating his car, and driving over a retaining wall, before crashing and flipping his car near a Decatur apartment Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Brandenberry Court in Decatur shortly after 7:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who was stuck in the car on its side.

Detectives found the victim in the driver's side of the car in the adjoining apartment complex of the area. He had been shot, according to DeKalb Police.

"His injuries caused him to accelerate his vehicle, driving over a retaining wall, before crashing at the incident location," DeKalb Police said.

DeKalb Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and their investigation remains ongoing.

