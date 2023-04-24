Douglas County deputy kills man after he 'charges' at victim, deputies with knife: GBI

Robernard Benjamin, 39, was shot after he ran towards a woman found covered in blood and deputies armed with a knife, the GBI said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Douglas County deputy.

The shooting happened Sunday night after deputies were called to a home on Brook Street in Lithia Springs.

When they arrived at the home, they were met with a woman covered in blood, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies said the woman was running from the home, trying to get away from a man carrying a knife. She had been stabbed several times, the release said.

Robernard Benjamin was spotted by deputies inside the home armed with a knife. When ask to drop the knife, the 39-year-old refused. Instead, he “charged at the woman and deputies,” the release said.

That’s when one of the deputies shot Benjamin. He died on the scene, according to the release.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for her stab wounds, the release added.

The GBI will conduct an autopsy and investigation.

Once they have their findings, they will present them to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

