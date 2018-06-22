BRASELTON, Ga. -- A man who allegedly shot a woman Friday afternoon and then barricaded himself inside a home has been shot by police after a standoff.

Maj. Michael Steffman of the Braselton police department said the woman, who called 911, was taken to Northeast Georgia Gainesville Hospital in critical but stable condition, and will require surgery.

The shooting happened around 4:30 pm. The suspect was barricaded inside a home on Charlie Cooper Road.

This story is developing.

