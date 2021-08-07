Man in stable condition after being shot in southeast Atlanta, APD says

According to witnesses, the suspect was involved in a physical altercation with a woman when the victim was shot, APD said.

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot at on Bell St. in southeast Atlanta Friday evening.

Atlanta Police responded to a person being shot around 5:15 p.m. Officers found the man with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.