Man in stable condition after being shot in southeast Atlanta, APD says

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot at on Bell St. in southeast Atlanta Friday evening.
Atlanta Police responded to a person being shot around 5:15 p.m. Officers found the man with a single gunshot wound.
According to witnesses, the suspect was involved in a physical altercation with a woman when the victim was shot, APD said.
The victim was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.
The information provided by APD is preliminary as they continue to investigate. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.