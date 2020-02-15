ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man received an accidental gunshot wound to the face in Buckhead early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the call in the 2100 block of Piedmont Road at about 12:40 a.m., according to Officer TaSheena Brown.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a wound to the right side of his face, Brown said.

The victim told investigators he was accidentally shot by a friend of his who was sitting in the back seat of the car he was in. Brown said the victim's friend was not present when officers arrived.

Capt. F. Turner said that the victim told them that the shooting was accidental and that he does not wish to press charges in connection with the incident.

She said the victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The police investigation remains underway, Brown said.

