ATLANTA — Police are investigating the scene of a shooting outside the Greyhound bus station in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said a man was shot in the face just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street.

Police say the victim is currently alert and conscious.

One suspect is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

© 2018 WXIA