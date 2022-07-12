x
Man shot, killed in DeKalb County drive-by | What we know

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 51-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting in DeKalb County, police say.

Officers with DeKalb County Police said the shooting happened on Creekford Lane just after 10 p.m. Monday night.

Witnesses told police they saw gunshots coming from a vehicle that passed by the home.

Right now, there's no information on the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

