GBI: Man shot, killed by officer in Calhoun during alleged home burglary

Here's what we know

CALHOUN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was shot and killed by a police officer during an alleged home burglary in Calhoun early Thursday morning. According to the GBI, the agency was contacted by the Calhoun Police Department to investigate the incident.

The GBI said its preliminary investigation indicated that at 3:45 a.m., Calhoun Police officers responded to a home on Adair Street in Calhoun in reference to a burglary where someone was "armed with a knife."

Officers said they encountered a 37-year-old man inside of the home. The GBI said he failed to follow the officers' orders of showing him his hands. One of the officers attempted to tase him but it was ineffective as he continued to make his way toward officers, according to the GBI. They said the man was shot by one of the officers at the scene that he was advancing toward, and he died.

No one inside the home was injured and the officers involved were not hurt, according to the GBI.