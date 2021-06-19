x
Man shot, killed in east Macon after attacking woman with hammer

The woman's husband shot him.

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed in Macon on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office, it was reported that a man attacked a woman with a hammer, hitting her in the face and head several times. 

It happened in the 800 block of Perry Drive, just after 10:30 a.m. 

The man was shot by the husband of the woman as he was attacking her. He has been identified as 43-year-old Antraz Burkett.

Anyone with any information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

