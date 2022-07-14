Man shot, killed by west Midtown apartment complex, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Huff Road that has left one man dead.

At this time, details are limited. However, police have told us that they responded to the scene around 10:09 a.m., where they found the man who appeared to have been shot.

They add that he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

According to the address given by police, the location appears to be the Apex West Midtown apartment complex.

Police also noted that the shooter remained on the scene and investigators are currently meeting with him.