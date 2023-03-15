Man shot, killed by deputies after firing weapon at them: Pickens County Sheriff Office

This happened on Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock, Georgia.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a shooting involving Pickens County deputies Tuesday night.

Around 11:44 p.m., deputies said they were called out to Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock over reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they said they found a house engulfed in flames and a man standing out in the front yard with a shotgun.

After talking back and forth with him, deputies said the man began firing multiple times at them, prompting them to shoot back.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The GBI is currently investigating the incident, as is customary.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.