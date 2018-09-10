STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. -- A man was taken to the hospital after an argument led to shots fired in a Kroger parking lot.

According to police, a group of five or six men were assisting a woman who had locked her keys inside her car when another woman parked nearby began arguing with them, telling them that they needed to move.

An armed passenger got out of that woman's car and got involved in the argument, also yelling for the group to move. The argument boiled over until one or more of the men helping the woman find her keys then began shooting, hitting the victim several times.

The woman drove the man to a nearby Krystal's restaurant before calling police. The man was then taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

