Man shot in neck in Vinings area, Cobb Police say

The shooting happened Tuesday night at a home off Lake Ferry Lane, police said.

VININGS, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the Vinings area.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home off Lake Ferry Lane, police said. Officers were called to the scene where they found a man shot in his neck.

The man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after the man and his girlfriend got into a fight, “which attracted the attention of neighbors nearby.”

Another man arrived at the apartment, which led to an argument between him and the victim. Police believe the man shot the victim during the fight and sped away from the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information about the case, call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.

