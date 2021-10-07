Man shot outside metro Atlanta gas station, police say

According to a witness, she heard several gunshots in a row and then saw a man laying on the ground.

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot after an argument at a metro Atlanta gas station Saturday night.

Police responded to the Chevron gas station at 2450 Candler Rd in Decatur.

Officials said the man was shot after a dispute with another individual and he was taken to the hospital.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.

According to a witness, she heard several gunshots in a row and then saw a man laying on the ground.

