Man shot outside SW Atlanta restaurant after fight leads to gunfire

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta restaurant that left a man hurt, Wednesday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., Atlanta Police said officers responded to The Ivory Restaurant located at 599 Whitehall St. SW after getting a call of a person shot.

When officers got on scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, the man told officers that a large fight broke out and security cleared the business. In the parking lot, the victim told police, someone pulled a firearm from a vehicle and began shooting.

Police said the victim did not know who was shooting; he was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.