Man shot while pumping gas, DeKalb County police release photos of suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help identifying a man believed to have shot another while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station.

Police posted pictures of the suspect and the car he was seen driving. The pictures were released after police were called to a Texaco gas station off Columbia Drive for one person shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one man who was shot in his leg. The man told police he was pumping gas when another man drove up to the station and started firing.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police. DeKalb County police believe the man was a bystander and "not the intended target."