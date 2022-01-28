Man shot trying to stop car break-in at Ansley Mall, police say

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

ATLANTA — A good Samaritan was shot at a popular Atlanta shopping plaza while trying to stop a car break-in early Friday morning.

It happened at Ansley Mall, which is an open-air shopping area with a slew of restaurants and other businesses in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

Around 5 a.m., Atlanta Police said two people were sitting inside a car when they noticed someone trying to break into a car next to them.

When a man got out to confront the thieves, police said he was shot.

Authorities said the suspect ran away after taking some items out of the car.