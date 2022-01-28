Man shot trying to stop car break-in at Ansley Mall, police say

ATLANTA — A good Samaritan was shot at a popular Atlanta shopping plaza while trying to stop a car break-in early Friday morning.
It happened at Ansley Mall, which is an open-air shopping area with a slew of restaurants and other businesses in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.
Around 5 a.m., Atlanta Police said two people were sitting inside a car when they noticed someone trying to break into a car next to them.
When a man got out to confront the thieves, police said he was shot.
Authorities said the suspect ran away after taking some items out of the car.
The victim was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.