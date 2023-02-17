Man shot twice in the face outside Atlanta club, police say

This happened outside the Blue Flame Lounge.

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after Atlanta Police said he was shot twice in the face.

This happened outside the Blue Flame Lounge on Harwell Road just before midnight.

Officers add they believe the incident was a drug deal gone bad. They add that someone interrupted the transaction and that led to gunfire.

A security guard at the strip club later flagged police down.

Police noted that the suspect tried to run away but was eventually arrested and is in custody.

Meanwhile, the victim is in critical condition at Grady Hospital.

The Blue Flame Lounge has been at the center of gun violence prior, with a young man being shot and killed in the parking lot just last year.

In March of 2021, police said someone opened fire at the club from their car -- injuring three victims. In September 2020, two others were hit by gunfire following a fight outside the club. In February of the same year, a man was shot and killed outside of the club, according to reporting from 11Alive.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.