Man found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb home, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A man was shot to death in the backyard of a home in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon, police said.

DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to the home shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the 3400 block of Valley Chase Court in Stonecrest, which is not far from Brownsmill Park and Recreation Center.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s shot and killed in the backyard of the home.

"Officers have secured the crime scene," DeKalb Police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not provided any other details.

