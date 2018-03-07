DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A man was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station late Monday night.

According to Sgt. Adam Quigley with DeKalb Police, the victim was at a gas station located on E. Ponce and N. Decatur Road at 11 p.m. Monday.

A random person walked up to the victim's car, who was still sitting in it, and shot several rounds and fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found an man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

At this time, officers do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station and are asking anyone who may have any information to contact DeKalb Police.

PHOTOS | Man shot while sitting his car at DeKalb gas station

PHOTOS | Man shot while sitting his car at DeKalb gas station

© 2018 WXIA