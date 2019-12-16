ATLANTA — Police are searching for the people responsible for shooting a man while he was asleep in his car.

Police said it happened Sunday around 1:30 a.m. on Auburn Avenue in Northwest Atlanta.

The gunmen were in two separate white cars when they shot the 59-year-old victim in the arm and the chest, according to police. Witnesses told police that the suspects passed the victim's vehicle in their cars, did a u-turn back towards the victim's vehicle, got out of the car, walked passed the victim's car and then shot at the victim.

The victim was able to escape his car and walk to the corner of Bell and Auburn for help.

He was taken to Grady Hospital and his condition is "stable but critical," according to authorities.

Authorities believe the man was living in his car at the time. They also revealed the man is known in the area.

Police are working to identify the shooters and establish a motive. Although authorities believe it was a targeted shooting.

