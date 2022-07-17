Police: Person shot in chest with crossbow at Atlanta convenience store

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after they say a person was shot in the chest with a crossbow at an Atlanta convenience store Saturday night.
Atlanta Police add that the victim is in stable condition.
While details are limited at this time, we do know from police that all this happened at the Pic N Pay on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
