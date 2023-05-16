Man shoots victim with his own gun after agreeing to hand it over, Atlanta Police say

Investigators believe the man was shot with his own gun after handing it over to the suspect.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot by a suspect with his own gun early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the shooting at around 1:54 a.m. off W. Marietta St. NW. When police arrived, they found a man shot.

Police said he was in stable condition when taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the man was shot with his own gun after handing it over to the suspect. It was later learned that the two were at a gathering and were “familiar with each other,” according to a release.