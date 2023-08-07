Man shoves off Bass Pro Shops manager in Gwinnett as 2 suspects steal over $2,600 in merchandise

In the video, one of the suspects is pushing a shopping cart and walking right by the checkout register.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — In what appears to be a brazen theft, two men were caught on camera allegedly stealing over $2,600 worth of merchandise from a Bass Pro Shops in Gwinnett County, the department said in a social media post with a video of the incident.

The incident happened July 2 at the store located at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville off Sugarloaf Parkway, according to Gwinnett County Police. The two suspects are now wanted by police and are asking the public's help in identifying them.

In the video, one of the suspects is pushing a shopping car and walking right by the checkout register. The store manager then runs up to him as he is approaching the door to exit the store.

After the manager confronts them, he puts his hand on the shopping cart and is then shoved away by the suspect pushing the cart.

You can watch the full video below: