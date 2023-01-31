Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say

Police found the 47-year-old with a stab wound after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department.

Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.

Fire and EMS were called to help save the man’s life, but he died from his injuries. Police are now interviewing a “juvenile suspect and witness” to shed more light on the stabbing.

They said they are still investigating the situation.

The man's identity has not been released.