Deadly stabbing unfolds at scene of what Newton County deputies are calling a home invasion

However, a family member is disputing that claim from the sheriff's office, saying this was not a home invasion.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A man died after he was stabbed in what the Newton County Sheriff's Office is calling a home invasion.

It happened around 8:22 p.m. on May 5 at the home on Georgia Highway 162 in Covington.

Randell Whitley, 39, was killed after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the incident where he, Margie Love, 35, Anthony McDonald, 18, and Garrett Blackwell, 21, went to allegedly confront Love's ex-partner at the home without permission.

However, a family member of McDonald is disputing that claim from the sheriff's office. Instead, the family member said they were asked to come over due to a "domestic dispute." She claimed a woman there reached out saying she was being attacked and the four -- Love, McDonald, Blackwell, and Whitley -- went there to help.

The sheriff's office said a fight broke out at the address and Whitley ended up being stabbed. Whitley was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The sheriff's office did not specify who stabbed Whitley.

Love and McDonald were arrested following the incident, the sheriff's office said. Blackwell later turned himself in to the Newton County Jail, deputies added.

Love, McDonald and Blackwell are now facing home invasion (1st degree), murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the incident.