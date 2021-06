Police said an older man with dreadlocks ran away from the scene.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man was killed in a stabbing Friday night.

It happened at a strip mall at 1120 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW in the West End community just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers said they arrived to find the man unconscious and not breathing. Atlanta Fire and Grady EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead on scene.

Police said an older man with gray dreadlocks ran away from the scene.