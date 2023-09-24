Man struck by train in LaGrange | What police have said

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are investigating an incident where a man was struck by a train Sunday morning.
Officers did not offer much information but noted it happened at the intersection of Miller Street and Murphy Avenue just before 7:30 a.m.
At this time, there is no word on the condition of the victim.
