JONESBORO, Ga. -- Clayton County Police has found a man who went missing on Thursday, safe.

60-year-old Wayne Inabinet went missing at 2:40 p.m. after leaving the personal care home where he lives at 33 Nina Court, Jonesboro, Georgia.

Inabinet suffers from dementia and bipolar disorder, according to police.

Inabinet takes regular walks around the neighborhood and normally returns each day by 6:30 p.m. but when he did not return on Thursday, his caretakers got worried and called police.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 178 pounds and has gray and white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen waring a green and white T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

