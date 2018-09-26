NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. – A Stockbridge man had a choice to make after a Georgia State Patrol trooper stopped to help him out – take the chance of being caught with a gram of heroin, or swallowing it.

Brady Huff, 33, decided to swallow it. He accepted a ride from the trooper on Sept. 12, after the officer spotted him walking down Interstate 20 with a plastic gas container. The trooper pulled alongside him and offered him a ride; Huff thanked the officer and they went to get gas and returned to his vehicle, which was stalled in the freeway emergency lane.

While Huff poured the gas, the trooper noticed two passengers in the car – a teenage girl in the back seat and a man passed out in the front passenger seat. When the man finally woke up, he appeared dazed and his eyes were bloodshot, the trooper noticed. After running his name in a database, the trooper identified the passenger as Michael Daniel, who had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. He was placed under arrest.

The teen in the back seat of the car told the trooper she was 19 years old, but the officer didn’t believe she was telling the truth, because she appeared to look 15 years old and he believed she might be in danger. The teen refused to provide her fingerprints, but eventually told the trooper her real name – Siara Morgan. She was 19 and had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, so she was also placed into custody and cited for giving a false name.

Huff also gave the officer a false name and refused to provide a fingerprint to help identify him. The officer noticed he was sweating profusely and seemed very nervous, so he placed Huff in cuffs to make sure he didn’t run away.

After some time, Huff said he was “willing to work” with police and said he could give up people who sold drugs. All of a sudden, he stated he wasn’t feeling well and admitted to swallowing one gram of heroin while he was in the trooper’s vehicle on the way to the gas station. He appeared to pass out and fall to the ground.

Paramedics were called and transported Huff to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he received medical help. After about 5 hours, he was arrested for an outstanding warrant and was charged with obstruction, destruction of evidence and giving a false name. Huff was taken to Newton County Jail.

