A north Georgia sheriff's deputy who has been fighting for her life is headed to Atlanta's Shepherd Center for therapy and rehabilitation.

Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy Cassie Defoor was hospitalized last month after a routine medical procedure. She was was having her pacemaker adjusted when her aorta formed a tear and caused massive bleeding.

Defoor was forced to undergo emergency surgery, but the procedure left her in a medically-induced coma. Since then, she's been under the care of Wellstar Kennestone.

On Monday, the sheriff's office posted this update on Facebook:

"Man this girl is a fighter!

Cassie is continuing to show that she is understanding so much that is going on and being said to her. Her responses are still light but they are growing everyday!

Today she was officially approved to go to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for therapy and rehabilitation. We know from so many stories that the staff at Shepherds does an incredible job and she will be in some of the best hands on the planet. The move is scheduled (right now) for next week.

Please keep Cassie in your prayers as she fights harder and harder to come though this battle! She is PSO strong! #CassieStrong"

The 30-year-old deputy has had a pacemaker since she was 20 years old. It's helped to keep her going strong, in spite of a congenital heart defect.

A GoFundMe page was established by the Sheriff's Auxiliary Unit of the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, which helps to provide assistance as well as moral support for law enforcement officers and their families. The Sheriff's Auxiliary is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

