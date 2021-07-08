Man gets into standoff with officers at Atlanta condo, APD says

According to APD, it is unknown if the man has any weapons or if he is still at the condo.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a domestic dispute at an Atlanta condominium complex turned into a standoff with officers Sunday.

Officers responded to the incident at the condo at Harper on Piedmont at 625 Piedmont Ave NE.

When officers arrived, a woman told them a man she lives with verbally threatened to harm her. Officers escorted the woman away to safety, as they attempted to talk to the man inside of the condo, according to APD.

APD said the man refused to come out and he threatened to harm officers if they came inside. Officers quickly established a perimeter around the condo and continued to negotiate with the man to get him to come out of the condo.

According to APD, it is unknown if the man has any weapons or if he is still at the condo.

APD said no injuries have been reported and they are still investigating.