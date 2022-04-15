Man tried to rob Forsyth bank after loan application denied, police say

Investigators say the 79-year-old left the bank, came back, and started pouring gasoline on the counters.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A 79-year-old man is charged with bank robbery after a loan application gone awry.

According to Forsyth Police Maj. Alexander Daniels, it happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the Robins Financial Credit Union branch in Forsyth.

Officers were told Douglas Hambrick, 79, was there trying to get a loan. After being denied, he left and then came back to rob the bank.

Daniels says Hambrick poured gasoline around the bank, threatened customers, and would not let anyone leave. He demanded $30,000.

Forsyth Police and Monroe County deputies were able to arrest him after 15-20 minutes. Hambrick was taken to the hospital for a pre-existing condition and is still being treated.

Daniels says Hambrick faces charges for bank robbery, but they expect to add more charges.