Man walks into Atlanta fire station after shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station critically hurt from a shooting Monday.

He walked into Fire Station 10 in southeast Atlanta with a gunshot wound just after 6:45 p.m., authorities said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, had managed to drive himself to the fire station, according to police. A fire engine rushed him to Grady Hospital, authorities said, where he was listed as critical.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident and said they did not have any other details to share.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.