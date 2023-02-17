Father charged with murder after 'punching child in face' until dead, authorities say

Javonte Harris was booked on charges including felony murder and cruelty to children. The boy's mother, Malisha Sasfras, was also charged in his death.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in the death of his 4-year-old child was arrested Thursday, according to DeKalb County Police.

Javonte Harris was booked on charges including malice murder and cruelty to children. Harris and the boy’s mother, Malisha Sasfras, are believed to have been involved in his death.

Sasfras was arrested after police were called to an apartment complex off Candler Road Saturday, Feb. 11. When officers arrived, they found the child in critical condition. The 4-year-old was rushed to a hospital but later died, according to DeKalb County Police.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, warrants showed Harris cause "excessive pain and injuries by punching the child in the face and causing injuries."

They add that these instances happened between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11.

While Sasfras knew of the abuse, the warrant said she allowed Harris to "continue to abuse the child till death."

The Division of Family and Children services said other children living inside the home were removed and they are now reviewing past incidents involving the 4-year-old.