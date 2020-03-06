Man wanted for questioning in hit-and-runs in DeKalb

In the fatal incident officers said a 78-year-old man was killed. A separate one left a child injured.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for person they want to question about multiple hit-and-runs that happened over the weekend - one of which was deadly, and another that seriously injured a child.

In the fatal crash, officers said a 78-year-old man was killed. The police report claims officers went to Rockbridge Road at Wade Walker Park on Sunday and found the victim lying face-up on the pavement dead. Authorities said the victim's 2011 Sante Fe was taken.

The victim had multiple face and head injuries. Police indicated in the report they saw "bloody tire drag marks in the direction of the body" and shell casings in the area.

In a separate police report taken on the same day, a man said his children were in the parking lot of North DeKalb Mall when they were hit by an SUV.

The parents were watching nearby as the children were riding scooters when the suspected vehicle pulled out of the parking space and drove towards the children, the report said.

The man told police he ran toward his children to try to get them out of the way, but the SUV struck them. A 4-year-old was critically injured, according to DeKalb Police. Other witnesses at the scene also provided police with statements.

DeKalb Police said a third incident, which also occurred on Sunday, happened in Gwinnett County.

On Monday morning, officers from the Marietta Police Department, with the help of technology, located the vehicle and detained five people. However, by Monday evening, DeKalb Police said their "investigation determined that the person of interest was not an occupant of the vehicle."

The reportedly stolen silver Hyundai Sante Fe passed license plate readers in the area of Northwest Parkway and Franklin Gateway just after 6 a.m. Officers began searching the area and, at 6:24 a.m., Marietta Police officer C. Rivera located it on Interstate 75 southbound near Windy Hill Road.

DeKalb Police said anyone who recognizes the man or who may come into contact with him should use caution and dial 911, or call our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.