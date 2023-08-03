Baton Rouge Police want to question this man in connection to Georgia man's death investigation

Nathan Millard, of Covington, Georgia, had previously been missing in Baton Rouge before his body was found inside a rolled-up carpet, covered in plastic.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Police want to speak to a man in connection to Nathan Millard's death investigation.

Millard, of Covington, Georgia, had previously been missing in Baton Rouge before his body was found inside a rolled-up carpet, covered in plastic. His body was found three miles from where he'd gone missing over two weeks ago.

Earlier this week, a coroner in Louisiana said there was no evidence of trauma to Millard's body. Authorities previously said they were able to track Millard's whereabouts using surveillance video at several different businesses throughout the Baton Rouge area. One of the stops he made was at a Greyhound bus station, where a security guard offered to help him.

"The security guard offered to call him a ride, offered to get him a Uber, to call the police for him. He didn't appear to be in distress, she just felt as though he was out of place. He declined that offer and he left under his own accord," Captain Kevin Hines with Baton Rouge Police Department's SVU Unit said.

Now, Baton Rouge Police said they are attempting to find Derrick Perkins, 45, who was last seen in the South Baton Rouge area driving a 2003 Toyota Camry.

Authorities added they are also looking for Perkins for probation violation, criminal damage to property and three counts of access device fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.