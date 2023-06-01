Man wanted after robbing and setting home on fire with people inside: McDonough Police

Police believe the man broke into the home, stole several items and set it on fire with people inside. The victim's car was also stolen.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — McDonough Police are looking for a man believed to have set fire to a home he robbed, knowing people were inside. He then stole the victim's car and sped away from the scene, police said.

Officers said the events unfolded in the early morning of June 1, between 4:46 a.m. and 5:43 a.m. at a home off Parkside Way in McDonough.

Police believe the man broke into the home, stole several items and left. However, he didn’t leave before dousing the bottom level of the home in an accelerant and setting it on fire, according to a release from the McDonough Police Department.

People were inside the home when it was set on fire, police said.

The man then stole the victim’s 2020 gray Hyundai Sonata. Officers aren’t sure where he went but are urging residents to be on the lookout for the stolen car, with the license plate number: WZK147.

Suspect, stolen car 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Investigators also obtained security footage of the man, dressed in a blue flannel long-sleeve shirt with a gray hood. He was also spotted wearing a black mask, black pants and dark-colored tennis shoes, the release said.