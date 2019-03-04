ATLANTA — A man faces several charges after he apparently waved a gun and made threats toward several people along a popular Atlanta trail in broad daylight.

Police say officers responded Tuesday to 830 Willoughby Way - just off the Beltline near the Old Fourth Ward Skate Park - at 2:30 p.m. after getting reports of a an armed man.

When officers got there, they reportedly found 22-year-old Malachi Bullock and a "small caliber rifle' laying in the ground near him.

Officers detained Bullock while they worked to gather information on what happened.

According to preliminary details, officers believe Bullock had been involved in an ongoing dispute with another man, and the two arranged to meet at the park.

Police say Bullock pulled the gun on the person at some point, chasing the other man off. But instead of leaving, police say Bullock pointed the weapon at several other people while yelling and making threats.

Police arrested Bullock and charged him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.6

